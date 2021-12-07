Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 8,436 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Kessler Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 97.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,436 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,015 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $109.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.73. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.92 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

