Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Receives $5.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

KELTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Kelt Exploration stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $4.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

