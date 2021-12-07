Keep Network Price Down 16.3% This Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 7th. In the last week, Keep Network has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001392 BTC on exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $425.32 million and approximately $31.83 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 596,334,689 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

