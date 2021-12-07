KBC Group’s (KBCSY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of €85.00 ($95.51).

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KBCSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KBC Group to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KBC Group from €81.00 ($91.01) to €85.00 ($95.51) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised KBC Group to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from €76.00 ($85.39) to €79.00 ($88.76) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KBC Group from €70.00 ($78.65) to €74.00 ($83.15) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised KBC Group to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBC Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $42.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.44. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $2.0145 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.98%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

