KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get KBC Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KBC Group to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KBC Group to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €76.00 ($85.39) to €79.00 ($88.76) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cheuvreux raised shares of KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of KBC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of KBC Group to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $42.34. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $2.0145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBC Group (KBCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.