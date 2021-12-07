JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.