JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

FEEXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America cut Ferrexpo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ferrexpo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FEEXF opened at $3.73 on Monday. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

