JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,785,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,909,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

JPM opened at $160.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $473.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

