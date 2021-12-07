JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Price Target to GBX 1,687

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,520 ($20.16) to GBX 1,687 ($22.37) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:ATG opened at GBX 1,442 ($19.12) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.96. Auction Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 734.63 ($9.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,680.44 ($22.28). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,366.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,301.01.
Auction Technology Group Company Profile
Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.