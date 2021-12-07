JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Price Target to GBX 1,687

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,520 ($20.16) to GBX 1,687 ($22.37) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:ATG opened at GBX 1,442 ($19.12) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.96. Auction Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 734.63 ($9.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,680.44 ($22.28). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,366.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,301.01.

Get Auction Technology Group alerts:

Auction Technology Group Company Profile

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates through Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, and Content segments. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, mining and utilities, oil and gas, firearms, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic, metal, wood, chemical, food and beverage, and other manufacturing industries; and technology and electronics, homeware, and furniture products.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.