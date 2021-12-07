JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target to GBX 570

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 620 ($8.22) to GBX 570 ($7.56) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.43) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.35) to GBX 600 ($7.96) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.29) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 571.29 ($7.58).

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 434.70 ($5.76) on Monday. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 533.20 ($7.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.38 billion and a PE ratio of 10.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 450.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 461.18.

In other news, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 50,000 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.56) per share, with a total value of £209,500 ($277,814.61).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

