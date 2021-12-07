Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ArcelorMittal in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will earn $10.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.91.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MT. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.15.

NYSE:MT opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at about $1,311,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 451.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

