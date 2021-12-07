JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Stock analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JD. Barclays assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

NASDAQ:JD traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,064,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.19 and a 200-day moving average of $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 107,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 37,846 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. QVT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 65,548 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

