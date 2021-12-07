Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,241. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.48. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.18 and a 52-week high of $49.89.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

