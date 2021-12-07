Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 2,729 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.92. The stock had a trading volume of 70,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.75. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

