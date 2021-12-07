Janney Capital Management LLC Has $12.63 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $9.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $371.62. 19,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,026. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.43. The stock has a market cap of $234.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.