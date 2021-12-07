Janney Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 113,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,560. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.17 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day moving average of $62.57.

