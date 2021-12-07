Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.2% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist cut their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.05.

MDT traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.35. 249,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,586,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.27. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $105.02 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

