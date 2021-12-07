Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives C$41.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE:JWEL traded up C$0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of C$32.70 and a 12 month high of C$41.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.33. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 35.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

