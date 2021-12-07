James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Downgraded by TheStreet

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $965.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.40. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that James River Group will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in James River Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,914 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in James River Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,361,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,074,000 after acquiring an additional 883,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,728,000 after acquiring an additional 747,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

