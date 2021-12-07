James D. Dondero Acquires 19,765 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) insider James D. Dondero bought 19,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 13.45 per share, with a total value of 265,839.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NXDT opened at 13.37 on Tuesday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of 10.02 and a 1 year high of 15.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

