Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Cut to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was downgraded by Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.
Shares of JACK traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.55. 1,494,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,133. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $77.13 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.67.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,816,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
