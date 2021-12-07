Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Cut to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was downgraded by Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Shares of JACK traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.55. 1,494,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,133. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $77.13 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,816,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

