Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.640-$4.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.72. 9,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,479. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.