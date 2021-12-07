Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,826,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.89. The stock had a trading volume of 627,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

