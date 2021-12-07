Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Jabil accounts for 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,707,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 50.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,758,000 after buying an additional 399,969 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth about $15,081,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Jabil by 21.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,426,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,252,000 after acquiring an additional 256,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 7.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JBL traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.44. The stock had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,745. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average is $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.99%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $308,726.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 12,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $813,278.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,227 shares of company stock worth $6,830,527. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

