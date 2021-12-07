J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.92) price objective on the grocer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.04) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, October 15th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 256 ($3.39) to GBX 275 ($3.65) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 270 ($3.58).

LON:SBRY opened at GBX 280 ($3.71) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 292.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 286.11. The stock has a market cap of £6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 208.50 ($2.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 342 ($4.54).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is 0.84%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

