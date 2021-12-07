Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,598,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 3,304.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 700.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 399,385 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $888,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.