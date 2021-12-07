Ispolink (ISP) Price Hits $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last week, Ispolink has traded down 24% against the dollar. One Ispolink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ispolink has a market cap of $13.10 million and $4.58 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00040423 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00210448 BTC.

Ispolink Coin Profile

ISP is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,490,493,819 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

