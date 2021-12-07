iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.49. 33,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,144. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.95. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

