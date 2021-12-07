iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.87. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

