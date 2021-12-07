iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $6.83 on Tuesday, reaching $282.12. 62,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,986. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.62 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

