iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.81 and a fifty-two week high of $54.01.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.