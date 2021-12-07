iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221,726 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.14% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 85.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 34,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $29.64.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

