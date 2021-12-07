iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,374,793. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $70.67 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

