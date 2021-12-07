iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,637.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 86,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 81,418 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $217,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $204,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.