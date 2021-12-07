iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

