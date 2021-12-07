iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Lessened by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 89.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,880 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $54.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.89.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.