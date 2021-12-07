iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Acquired by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 42.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,900,000 after buying an additional 97,741 shares during the period.

Shares of CMBS stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,005. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.73. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12-month low of $52.97 and a 12-month high of $55.89.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.