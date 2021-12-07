ironSource (NYSE:IS) Upgraded at Macquarie

ironSource (NYSE:IS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

NYSE:IS opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.59. ironSource has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ironSource in the second quarter worth $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ironSource in the second quarter worth $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in ironSource by 175.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

