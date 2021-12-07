Investors Buy Large Volume of Gitlab Put Options (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 11,769 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,230% compared to the typical volume of 885 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $82.18 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gitlab will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

