Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,564 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 116% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,186 call options.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $34,804,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $10,296,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $743,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $5,081,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $3,744,520,000.

BHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE:BHG traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.16. 254,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,311. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62. Bright Health Group has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.