Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 408,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 52.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 115,205 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,919,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after buying an additional 74,468 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 16.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 246,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 35,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 58.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 32,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VGM opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $14.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.0521 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

