Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 50,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 107,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 66,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,918. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.12. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

