Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after buying an additional 186,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after buying an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after buying an additional 492,359 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $9.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $396.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,273,707. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

