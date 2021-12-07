Invesco Ltd. Sells 5,366 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DWX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 124,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DWX opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.