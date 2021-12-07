Invesco Ltd. Sells 111,903 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,903 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 4.0% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 785,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 9.0% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 68,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the second quarter worth approximately $22,060,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 2,051.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 418,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.75. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

SONO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonos from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

