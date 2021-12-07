Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,269 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.43% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $584.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 40.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $27,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $401,693. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

