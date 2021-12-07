Invesco Ltd. Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222,732 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.12% of MFA Financial worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MFA shares. BTIG Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

MFA opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.66. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 111.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.