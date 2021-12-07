Invesco Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 228,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTOS opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $357.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.90 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $101,048,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

