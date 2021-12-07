Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,569.83 ($73.86).

ITRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($73.60) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($74.79) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,604 ($87.57) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of LON ITRK traded up GBX 43.01 ($0.57) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 5,703.01 ($75.63). The company had a trading volume of 358,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,602. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,153.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9,179.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £9.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,724 ($62.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,306 ($83.62).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

