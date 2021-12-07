International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

IGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,197 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,962,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,958,000 after acquiring an additional 356,457 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,790,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,790,000 after acquiring an additional 417,737 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,244,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,278,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,847,000 after acquiring an additional 354,328 shares in the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IGT opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. International Game Technology has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

